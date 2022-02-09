: Pelosi says House panel will ‘review the options’ for stock-trading ban

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that a congressional panel will “review the options” for a ban on stock trading on Capitol Hill, following a report that she and House Democratic leaders were working on a ban on members of Congress and senior staff trading stocks.
