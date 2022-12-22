Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it’s her “hope” that the House of Representatives will pass Congress’ year-end, $1.7 trillion spending package this evening. The Senate earlier Thursday broke a logjam over immigration, clearing the way to pass the massive bill as a partial government shutdown looms early Saturday. The measure contains items that would would automatically enroll workers into retirement plans like 401(k)s; bans the app TikTok on government devices; and funnels billions of dollars in extra aid to Ukraine. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story