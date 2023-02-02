Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the veteran San Francisco Democrat who was speaker of the U.S. House till Republicans secured narrow control of the chamber last month, said she’ll back fellow House Democrat Adam Schiff in his recently declared Senate run, on the condition that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, opts not to seek re-election next year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, was first elected to the Senate in 1992. Pelosi, 82, late last year gave up her spot among Democratic leadership in the House and was tapped as speaker emerita. Rep. Katie Porter, who like Schiff represents a congressional district in Southern California, has also declared her candidacy for the Senate seat.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

