Peloton added to Baird’s ‘Fresh Pick’ list on strong interest in connected fitness

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s TV commercials may not resonate with consumers, but Baird analysts say connected fitness does. Analysts added Peloton to its “Fresh Pick” list based on a number of factors that they say all lead to upside in the fiscal second and third quarters. Others include a “positive tone from management” and a “strong” inventory position heading into the holiday season. Baird analysts were “surprised” by the “delayed positive reaction” to the fiscal first-quarter announcement and the stock decline that followed. Shares are down 23% over the past month. However, indicators, such as interest in the category on Amazon.com Inc. point in an upward direction. “Peloton is disrupting part of the fitness market by delivering high-quality content with a vertically integrated digital platform, expanding access and convenience for instructor-led boutique-style fitness,” analysts said. “We believe the company has a large addressable market and enviable competitive positioning that can help to capture a $5 billion-plus revenue opportunity by fiscal 2024.” Baird rates Peloton outperform with a $35 price target. Shares closed Tuesday at $28.40, up 2.6%. Peloton stock has gained 25.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 12% for the period. Read also: Peloton shares headed to $5, short-seller Citron Research saysMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

