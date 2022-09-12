: Peloton co-founders John Foley, Hisao Kushi step down in latest leadership shakeup

Peloton Interactive Inc. says it has accepted the resignations of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi in the latest leadership shakeup to hit the troubled interactive fitness company.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Twitter shareholders set to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid - September 12, 2022
- ‘The Crown’ interest surges on Netflix after Queen Elizabeth II’s death - September 12, 2022
- : AppLovin gives up quest to merge with Unity Software - September 12, 2022