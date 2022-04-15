Peloton lowers the price for bikes and treadmills, raises the price on membership in North America

Peloton Interactive Inc. has announced new pricing across the fitness company’s offerings. The company is cutting prices on its bike and treadmill packages. The basic Peloton bike now starts at about $1,200, the Bike+ starts at about $2,000 and the Tread Basic starts at $2,395. But pricing for the all-access membership in North America is going up for the first time in eight years. The monthly fee will rise to $39 to $44 in the U.S., and to $49 to $55 in Canada, starting June 1. Peloton notes the enhancements it has made over the past eight years, including growing out the number of classes offered to more than 1,000 now versus less than 400 in 2014. This week, activist investor Blackwells Capital also once again urged the company to consider a sale. Peloton stock has plunged 80% over the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story