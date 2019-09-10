Peloton plans to sell IPO shares for $26 to $29

Peloton Interactive Inc. plans to charge $26 to $29 for shares in its initial public offering, which would raise up to $1.16 billion at a valuation of up to $8 billion. The interactive exercise-machine company, which announced its intentions to go public last month, updated its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday afternoon to disclose its pricing range. The company said it plans to sell 40 million shares in the IPO, with underwriters – led by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan – having access to an additional 6 million shares that could be sold. Peloton expects its shares to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol PTON. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

