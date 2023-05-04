Peloton Interactive Inc. shares PTON were roaring 8% higher in premarket trading Thursday after the maker of connected exercise equipment beat revenue expectations for the latest quarter and gave an upbeat top-line outlook. Peloton logged a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $276 million, or 79 cents cents a share, whereas it lost $757 million, or $2.27 a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts tracked by FactSet expected a 48-cent GAAP loss per share. Peloton also posted a loss on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of $18.7 million, compared with a loss of $194.0 million in the metric a year prior. Analysts were looking for a $45 million loss on the metric. Revenue fell to $748.9 million from $964.3 million, while the FactSet consensus was for $711 million. “Last quarter I described our performance as the best in my twelve months with Peloton,” Chief Executive Barry McCarthy said in a letter to shareholders. “Our Q3 performance was even better.” For the fiscal fourth quarter, Peloton expects a loss of $10 million to $25 million on the basis of adjusted Ebitda, along with $630 million to $650 million in revenue. Analysts had been projecting $1 million in positive adjusted Ebitda and $615 million in revenue.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

