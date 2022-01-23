: Peloton takes another hit after another fictional heart attack, on ‘Billions’ this time

Peloton Interactive Inc., which has seen its stock battered over the past year, is dealing with another potential PR disaster after a main character on Showtime’s “Billions” was shown suffering a heart attack while using a Peloton machine.
