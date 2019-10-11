Peloton’s fiercest rival in the battle for home fitness dominance could be this company from Italy

Milan-listed Technogym is set to make its foray into streaming-online-fitness classes via digital platforms on its machines, putting the firm on a collision course with popular Peloton Interactive
