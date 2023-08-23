Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON were tumbling more than 18% in Wednesday’s premarket trading after the maker of connected fitness equipment came up short with its revenue outlook and disclosed higher-than-expected costs from a previously announced recall. The company logged a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $242 million, or 68 cents a share, whereas it lost $1.26 billion, or $3.72 a share, in the year-before quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting a 40-cent per-share loss. Peloton also reported a $35 million loss on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) whereas the company racked up a $289 million loss on the metric a year before. Peloton noted that the cost of a bike recall “substantially exceeded our initial expectations” and caused about 15,000 to 20,000 impacted members to pause their subscriptions while they waited for a replacement seat post. The FactSet consensus was for a $21 million adjusted Ebitda loss. Revenue fell to $642 million from $679 million, while analysts were modeling $641 million. For the September quarter, Peloton models $500 million to $600 million in revenue, while analysts were looking for $647 million. “We don’t currently expect to remain free cash flow positive in the two upcoming quarters, mainly due to seasonality of our hardware sales, timing of inventory payments, marketing spend as we invest for growth and prepare for the holiday season, and one-time cash outlay for seat posts; but we do expect to achieve this objective once again in the second half of FY24,” Chief Executive Barry McCarthy said in a shareholder letter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

