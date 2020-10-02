Pence-Harris debate still on track for next week despite Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis: report

The debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence planned for Oct. 7 will go on as scheduled, according to a report from the Associated Press, citing officials with the debate commission. The event, which was planned to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, was in question after President Donald Trump early Friday announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative, the AP reported. News of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis roiled markets on Friday, but stock benchmarks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index , were off their worst levels in afternoon trade. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

