Pence reportedly self-isolating after spokeswoman tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after his press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. Citing three people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported that Pence missed a meeting Saturday with President Donald Trump and is staying home out of an abundance of caution. He reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive on Friday. Three members of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Dr. Robert Redfield and FDA head Stephen Hahn — are also self-isolating after potentially coming into contact at the White House with someone with coronavirus. Trump’s personal valet tested positive last week, but Trump said Friday he was “not worried” about the virus spreading at the White House.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

