Pence says administration may wind down coronavirus task force

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is discussing phasing out the coronavirus task force, according to reports on Tuesday. “As states are reopening, we’re seeing progress that we’re making,” Pence told Bloomberg. The New York Times reported that administration officials are telling members and staff of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation in coming weeks but it’s not clear whether any other group might replace the task force.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story