Pence tells Pelosi he won’t invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Vice President Mike Pence told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump. Pence’s letter came as the House is preparing to vote on a resolution calling on Pence to “convene and mobilize” Trump’s cabinet to remove the president from power, using the powers granted by the amendment. House Democrats are moving forward with efforts to remove Trump from office following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which they charge he incited. An impeachment vote is expected Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

