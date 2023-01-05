Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said Thursday on Twitter that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, but he has “an excellent prognosis” and is “expected to make a full recovery” after undergoing surgery in the coming months. “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey tweeted. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

