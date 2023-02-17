Penske Automotive Group Inc. PAG said Friday its board has added $250 million to its share buyback authorization, which had $3.6 million remaining outstanding as of Feb. 7. The car and commercial truck retailer bought back 8.2 million shares in 2022, equal to about 10.6% of its outstanding shares. In the period stretching from Jan. 1, 2023 to Feb.7, it repurchased 0.6 million shares for $70.7 million. The stock has gained 48% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

