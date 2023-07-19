Penske Automotive Group Inc. PAG said Wednesday its board has approved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend to 72 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Sept. 1 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10. The stock has gained 58% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
