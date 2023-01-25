Penske Automotive Group Inc. PAG said Wednesday its board has agreed to raise its quarterly dividend by 7%, or 4 cents a share, to 61 cents. The car and truck retailer said the new dividend will be payable March 1 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10. The stock has gained 14.5% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Paul Brandus: Biden has a case for seeking re-election in 2024 — except for this one unavoidable fact. - January 25, 2023
- Michael Brush: 5 pro strategies and 6 cheap stocks that can help you beat the market – from a top value investor who does just that - January 25, 2023
- : More than 57,000 global tech-sector employees have lost jobs in 2023: layoff-data tracker - January 25, 2023