People in close proximity to Trump, Pence will be given COVID-19 tests: White House

COVID-19 tests will be done on people who are expected to be near either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, beginning today, the White House said. “Starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission,” spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story