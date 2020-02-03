‘People’ magazine publisher Meredith raises dividend, to yield more than 4 times the S&P 500

Shares of Meredith Corp. shot up 3.8% in morning trading Monday, after the magazine publisher said it raised its dividend by 2%, to lift the yield to more than four times that of the S&P 500’s implied yield. Meredith, which magazine brands include “People,” “Better Homes & Gardens” and “Martha Stewart Living,” said it new quarterly dividend of 59.5 cents a share, up from 57.5 cents, will be payable March 13 to shareholders of record on Feb. 28. About a week ago (Jan. 24), the stock closed at the lowest level since November 2012. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate will imply a dividend yield of 7.63%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.85%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

