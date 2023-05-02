PepsiCo Inc. PEP said late Tuesday that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $1.265 a share, a 10% increase, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 2. PepsiCo’s has announced an increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 a share from $4.60 a share, which will begin with the June payment. “PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marks the company’s 51st consecutive annual dividend increase,” Pepsi said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

