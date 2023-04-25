PepsiCo Inc.’s stock PEP rose 1.4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the drinks and snacks giant beat earnings estimates for the first quarter even as profit fell. The company had net income of $1.932 billion, or $1.40 a share, for the quarter to March 25, down sharply from $4.261 billion, or $3.06 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted, or core, EPS came to $1.50. Revenue rose to $17.846 billion from $16.200 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.38 and revenue of $17.239 billion. In the year-ago period, PepsiCo sold its Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands to PAI Partners for $3.5 billion in cash and a 39% stake in a joint venture. The company is now expecting 2023 core EPS of $7.27, up from prior guidance of $7.20. The stock has gained 2.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

