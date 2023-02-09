PepsiCo Inc. PEP said Thursday it had net income of $518 million, or 37 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $1.322 billion, or 95 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted for non-recurring items, the company had EPS of $1.67, ahead of the $1.65 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $27.996 billion from $25.248 billion a year ago, also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $26.828 billion. The company is now expecting 2023 adjusted EPS of $7.20, below the FactSet consensus of $7.27. The board approved a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 a share from $4.60 previously. The stock was up 1.4% premarket, but has fallen 0.5% in the last 12 months through Wednesday’s close, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

