Shares of PepsiCo Inc. PEP took a 0.9% hit in morning trading Monday, after the beverage and snacks giant was downgraded by who was Wall Street’s second-biggest bull, citing concerns that they have rallied too far. Morgan Stanley’s Dara Mohsenian cut his rating to equal weight from a “multi-year” run at overweight, while keeping his stock price to $210. That’s the second-highest target of the 22 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover PepsiCo, below only the $220 target of Cowen’s Vivien Azer. Mohenian said that after a “strong” second-quarter report on July 13, he said the stock’s large recent outperformance suggests catalysts have been “played out,” leaving “limited further upside.” The stock has rallied 3.3% year to date, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund XLP has lost 0.5% and the S&P 500 SPX has rallied 17.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

