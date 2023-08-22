Benchmark Research raised its Permian Resources Corp. PR price target to $16 from $14 Tuesday following the oil and natural gas company’s deal to acquire Earthstone Energy Inc. ESTE in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Earthstone Energy is an excellent acquisition for Permian Resources, according to Benchmark Research analyst Subash Chandra. “From roots in the Southern Midland, ESTE has morphed into a pan-Permian operator through 8 acquisitions since 2020,” Chandra wrote, in a note. “The company has built scale, inventory and FCF potential without busting opex, capex or volumes expectations in any quarter.” Benchmark Research has a buy rating for Permian Resources. Shares of Permian Resources fell 2.4% in premarket trades Tuesday, while Earthstone Energy’s stock rose 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

