Sales of the French spirits maker rebounded faster than expected in the quarter ended in September, but the company cautioned that the last three months of 2020 would be “heavily impacted” by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pernod Ricard warns about second COVID wave impact ahead - October 22, 2020
- Southwest Airlines stock rises after loss narrows more than expected, and revenue beats forecasts - October 22, 2020
- Northrop Grumman tops Q3 sales and profit estimates and raises guidance - October 22, 2020