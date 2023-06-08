Perrigo Co. Plc PRGO on Thursday named Patrick Lockwood-Taylor as its new president and chief executive officer as of June 30. Lockwood-Taylor previously worked in dual roles at Bayer AG as president of the Bayer U.S. business, as well as regional president of consumer health North America. His resume includes time as president and CEO of privately-held Oneida Group Inc., as well as 20 years with Procter & Gamble PG in various senior roles. Perrigo Chairman Orlando D. Ashford said Lockwood-Taylor “is a proven winner with a deep knowledge of the consumer self-care industry who promotes a performance driven and inclusive culture centered around innovation.” Shares of Perrigo, a provider of consumer self-care products and over-the-counter health products are up 1.1% in 2023, compared to an 11.2% gain by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

