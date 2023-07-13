Perrigo Co. PLC’s stock PRGO soared 6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive. The move was expected after an FDA advisory panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of the pill called opill, which is the first OTC contraceptive to be approved in the U.S. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

