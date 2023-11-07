Perrigo Co. Plc’s stock PRGO fell 14% early Tuesday, after the consumer self-care and wellness products maker posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales and lowered its guidance. Dublin, Ireland-based Perrigo had net income of $14.2 million, or 10 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $49.4 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 63 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose 2.2% to $1.1 billion, just below the $1.2 billion FactSet consensus. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.60, down from prior guidance of $2.50 to $2.70. It expects sales to grow 4% to 6%, down from prior guidance of 7% to 11%. The stock has fallen 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

