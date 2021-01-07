Thursday’s top personal finance stories
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Democratic-controlled Senate could reinstate extra $600 weekly unemployment, and federal regulators want to overhaul home appraisals — here’s how that could hurt both buyers and sellers - January 7, 2021
- ATM operator Cardtronics gets new, higher buyout bid, stock jumps 12% - January 7, 2021
- White House staff is ‘working to ensure an orderly transfer of power,’ says Trump press secretary - January 7, 2021