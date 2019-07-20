An Iowa man who owned only two pairs of jeans and saved every penny he made had one dying wish: to send small-town Iowa kids to college.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: ‘Frugal’ carpenter secretly saves $3M to send 33 kids to college - July 20, 2019
- The Ratings Game: Apple stock gets an upgrade as analyst sees ‘compelling’ reason to buy forthcoming iPhone models - July 20, 2019
- Earnings Outlook: Visa earnings: As Facebook seeks to change payments, Visa stays the course - July 20, 2019