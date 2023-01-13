Friday’s top personal finance stories.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Officials push for deeper scrutiny of racial bias in home-appraisal process and JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo earnings show the good, the bad and the ugly of people’s finances - January 13, 2023
- : Madison Square Garden moving ahead with live-entertainment spin-off - January 13, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow closes up more than 100 points as earnings season begins, stocks book best week of gains in 2 months - January 13, 2023