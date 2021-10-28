Petco opens NYC flagship for premium pet products and services

Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc. announced the launch of its first concept flagship in New York City, Reddy Soho. The boutique will sell premium products and offer high-end services like a fitting station for trying on pet sweaters and other items, on-site monogramming and personalized custom tags and whipped cream cups for dogs. Petco launched Reddy, a brand inspired by millennial, urban pet owners, in 2018. It offers pet bowls, collars, leashes and more. Exclusive items will also be available at the Soho flagship. Petco stock, which began trading in January, has gained 15.6% over the past three months. The S&P 500 index is up 3.4% for the period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

