Artificial intelligence that knows our tastes and preferences is good for business but bad for personal privacy, writes Peter Morici.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retirement Weekly: How to invest in the stock market and never lose money - March 4, 2023
- : C3.ai CEO Siebel says other tech companies’ AI hype is ‘just talk’ as stock spikes toward $3 billion valuation - March 4, 2023
- Peter Morici: AI programs like ChatGPT are going to serve us — and that’s the scary part - March 4, 2023