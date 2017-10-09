Trump has proposed a major tax cut and some simplification to the tax code, which are sorely needed but we shouldn’t expect too much, writes Peter Morici.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Peter Morici: The economy needs Trump’s tax cut, but don’t expect too much - October 9, 2017
- Deutsche Bank shares drop following report of rift over Chinese shareholder - October 9, 2017
- Vitaliy Katsenelson’s Contrarian Edge: Here’s how your investments can survive a world of trouble - October 9, 2017