Peter Thiel wants to be able to bid for Gawker assets: report

Billionaire Peter Thiel may be looking to buy Gawker.com, the website he helped shut down last year. On Wednesday, Thiel’s lawyers objected to the shuttered news site’s bankruptcy sale process, claiming he has been unfairly excluded from bidding on Gawker.com’s assets, Buzzfeed reported. Those assets include the site itself, along with its article archives. If Thiel were to buy Gawker.com, he could do whatever he chooses with the archives, including deleting them. Last year, the site’s parent company, Gawker Media, declared bankruptcy and sold most of its assets to Univision Communications Inc. after it was unable to pay a $140 million verdict in an invasion-of-privacy case involving Hulk Hogan. It was revealed that Thiel bankrolled Hogan’s legal case, apparently motivated by a 2007 Gawker story about Thiel’s sexuality. A spokesperson for Thiel would not tell Buzzfeed whether Thiel was interested in buying Gawker.com.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story