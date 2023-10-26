Pfizer Inc. PFE and German partner BioNTEch SE BNTX announced positive results from a Phase 1/2 trial of their combined mRNA flu/COVID vaccine on Thursday in adults aged 18 to 64. The vaccine candidates were compared to a licensed influenza vaccine and the companies’ omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine given at the same visit. “The data from the trial showed that the companies’ lead formulations demonstrated robust immune responses to influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 strains,” the companies said in a joint statement. The companies plan to start a Phase 3 trial in the coming months. “Combination vaccines have the potential to become a mainstay of routine vaccination against respiratory diseases, especially for the vaccination of populations who have a higher risk of severe illness,” said BioNTech co-Founder and CEO Prof. Ugur Sahin in a statement. Pfizer’s stock was flat premarket, while BioNTech’s rose 1.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

