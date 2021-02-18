Pfizer, BioNTech have started trial to evaluate their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said Thursday that they have commenced a clinical trial to evaluate their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women. The companies said the Phase 2/3 trial will enroll 4,000 health pregnant women in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, the United Kindom and Spain, with the first participants dosed in the U.S. “We are proud to start this study in pregnant women and continue to gather the evidence on safety and efficacy to potentially support the use of the vaccine by important subpopulations,” said William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer. “Pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and developing severe COVID-19, which is why it is critical that we develop a vaccine that is safe and effective for this population.” Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to start studies in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years over the next couple months, and in children younger than 5 later this year. Pfizer’s stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading and BioNTech shares lost 1.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

