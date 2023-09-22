A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Friday recommended pregnant people get Pfizer Inc.’s PFE maternal vaccine to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus. RSV affects the lungs and breathing passages and is a leading cause of hospitalization among U.S. babies. In an 11-to-1 vote, the CDC advisors recommended that the shot be seasonally administered to pregnant people at 32 through 36 weeks’ gestation. The Pfizer shot, Abrysvo, last month became the first maternal RSV vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC has previously recommended nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody jointly developed by AstraZeneca PLC AZN and Sanofi SNY, for all infants younger than 8 months born during or entering their first RSV season. The CDC advisors said Friday that either maternal vaccination or use of the monoclonal antibody is recommended but both products are not needed. Pfizer shares are down 0.5% Friday and have dropped 36% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story