: Pfizer may seek FDA’s OK for COVID vaccine for kids under 5 as soon as Tuesday: reports

Federal regulators are expected to be asked as soon as Tuesday to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old, and the first shots could come by the end of February, according to news reports Monday night.
