Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency accepted the new drug application for its ulcerative colitis treatment candidate. The FDA is expected to make a decision whether to approve etrasimod in the second half of next year. Pfizer recently told investors it expects the drug to generate up to $2 billion in peak sales. The company’s stock is down 13.1% this year, while the broader S&P 500 had declined 19.8%.

Both randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies.

