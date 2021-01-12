Pfizer’s earnings outlook for 2021 tops expectations, but stock falls

Shares of Pfizer Inc. dropped 2.1% in morning trading Tuesday, even after the drug maker provided an upbeat earnings outlook for this year. Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company projects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.10, which is above the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.96. The company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the financial guidance is subject to a number of assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine supply and contracts, “which remain dynamic.” Pfizer, with partner BioNTech SE , have been supplying a COVID-19 vaccine since it was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. The number of Americans how have received COVID-19 vaccines has so far fallen well short of expectations. Pfizer’s stock has gained 6.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 7.1% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

