Pfizer’s pneumonia vaccine candidate gets FDA review

Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 0.5% in the extended session Tuesday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the company’s vaccine candidate against bacteria causing pneumonia and other illnesses in adults. The vaccine candidate would cover more strains of the bacteria than other vaccines in the market and in late-stage trials, the company said. Pfizer, alongside BioNTech SE , is waiting on another FDA decision this week, one that would likely determine that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate would be OK’d in the U.S. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

