P&G recalls some Old Spice, Secret aerosols after benzene detected

Procter & Gamble Co. is recalling certain formulations of Old Spice and Secret deodorants in aerosol cans after it detected the “presence of benzene,” the consumer-product giant said Friday. The widely used chemical is classified as a human carcinogen. The lots being recalled have an expiry date through September 2023, and were distributed nationwide. The “vast majority” of Old Spice and Secret formulations were not impacted, including solid stick and gel deodorants and antiperspirants, the company said. Consumers can visit www.oldspice.com or www.secret.com for more information about the impacted products and reimbursements, Procter & Gamble said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

