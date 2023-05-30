Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. PG slumped 1.6% toward a 2 1/2-month low in midday trading, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA decliners, as optimism over a debt-ceiling deal took investors’ focus away from the safety of the consumer staples sector. The stock of P&G, which is the parent of staples brands such as Tide, Pampers, Tampax and Gillette, was falling as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund shed XLP 1.2% as 34 of its 37 equity components lost ground. Among some of the ETF’s biggest decliners, shares of discount retailer Target Corp. TGT dropped 2.7% and snacks giant Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ slid 2.5%. That compared with the 0.6% gain in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF XLY, which was led by the 4.9% rally in Ford Motor Co.’s stock F and Tesla Inc. shares’ TSLA 3.9% jump.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story