PhenomeX Inc. CELL stock has more than doubled on Thursday after Bruker Corp. BRKR said it would acquire the Emeryville, Calif.-based, cell biology company for $1 a share in a deal that values the company at $108 million. PhenomeX stock was up by 54 cents to just under 95 cents a share in recent trades. The deal comes after PhenomeX was formed early this year via the combination of Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Bruker Corp. stock was down by 2.8% in recent trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

