Philip Morris International Inc. PM said Wednesday its board has increased its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $1.30 a share from $1.27 previously. The tobacco company said the new dividend will be payable Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 27. The stock has fallen 6.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

