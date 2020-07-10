Philip Morris says cigarette sales in many places could end in a decade and they’ve got a ‘safer’ product to replace them

Philip Morris is encouraging stakeholders to work with them to move smokers to cigarette alternatives at a time with cigarette consumption is declining.
