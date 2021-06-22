Philip Morris to relocate corporate HQ to Connecticut from New York

Tobacco company Philip Morris International said Tuesday it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The move is expected to create about 200 jobs in the state and was facilitated by the office of Gov. Ned Lamont. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by the summer of 2022. Philip Morris is working to shift away from combustible smoking products to smoke-free alternatives and expects to be a majority smoke-free company by net revenue by the end of 2025. Shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

